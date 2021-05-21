newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

NHL roundup: Toronto’s John Tavares leaves hospital, out indefinitely

By Associated Press
Sun-Journal
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares was discharged from the hospital Friday, one day after leaving the ice on a stretcher following a knee to his head. The team said he will be out indefinitely. Tavares was kept overnight at St. Michael’s Hospital and is now resting at...

www.sunjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Karlsson
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Justin Faulk
Person
Corey Perry
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
John Tavares
Person
Sheldon Keefe
Person
Travis Green
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Playoff Series#Head Injuries#Canadians#907th Nhl#Avalanche#The North Division#St Louis Blues#Canucks Games#Montreal#Center Eric Staal#Vancouver#Buffalo#Avalanche#St Michael#Tough Injuries#Coach Travis Green#Toronto#Canada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
News Break
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
News Break
Hockey
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Preview: Leafs host the Canucks for their last two matches of the season

Channel: CBC, Sportsnet Ontario, West, and Pacific. After handily beating the Montreal Canadiens 4-1, the Leafs travel back home to play the Vancouver Canucks for two games. The Leafs have been rolling of late, winning three straight since the last mini-series with the Canucks. The power play looks significantly improved...
NHLtheleafsnation.com

TLN Three Stars: 40 in 49 for our favourite #34

The Toronto Maple Leafs started this game looking for redemption after losing in OT to the Montreal Canadiens a few nights ago. Well, they wanted redemption, and they got it. Just 15 seconds after puck drop Alex Galchenyuk opened the scoring for the Leafs. They didn’t stop there, as goals by John Tavares, Pierre Engvall, and Mitch Marner followed. The Leafs were up 4-0 at the end of the first, with 4 goals on 15 SOG. The second period was a bit more back and forth, it included a goal that was unfortunately called off for Ilya Mikheyev, and a goal for the Canadiens by none other than Cole Caufield. Just over three minutes into the third, Artturi Lehkonen got another past Jack Campbell making it 4-2. But, Auston Matthews managed to score another for the Leafs in the last few minutes of the period, ending the game at 5-2, giving the Leafs an exciting W.
NHLpensionplanpuppets.com

Maple Leafs final grades are in

Way back in February, when we and the season were young, I did a very early grading on the Leafs. A lot has changed since then, and there are several significant members on the team who weren’t even part of our imaginations at that time. When I did this exercise...
NHLlastwordonsports.com

Toronto Maple Leafs X-Factors in the Playoffs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading into the playoffs as North Division leaders. They will be heavy favourites to start Round One against the Montreal Canadiens. Toronto currently holds the most promising roster they have put together in years. For this season to be considered a success, they will have to win multiple playoff rounds at the bare minimum. To do that, it will be key for these Toronto Maple Leafs X-factors to perform this postseason.
NHLwiartonecho.com

Tavares on the Leafs' final two games: 'We just want to keep rolling'

Other than coming out of their final two regular-season games without injuries, the Maple Leafs have a couple of goals in mind. In sixth place overall in the National Hockey League with 76 points before games on Tuesday, the Leafs, who have an outside shot at the Presidents’ Trophy, would like to move up the standings as high as possible.
NHLYardbarker

Maple Leafs’ Tavares Shakes His Head at Matthews’ Incredible Skill

The Toronto Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews scored a goal in Thursday’s game. That goal added to his team’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens and helped push the Maple Leafs to an eight-point North Division lead over the second-place Edmonton Oilers. By the way, that’s the biggest lead the first-place team has over the second-place team in any NHL division this season.
NHLawesemo.com

DraftKings Cheat Sheet: NHL DFS Picks with John Tavares | 5/1

After a small slate last night, we get a monstrous 13 games to build from tonight on the DraftKings NHL DFS main slate. The Toronto Maple Leafs are a heavy favorite to win tonight. They’re looking like the top team to stack as they take on the Vancouver Canucks in a game with one of the highest implied total goals. Awesemo is once again bringing you some of the best daily fantasy hockey plays on the day’s slate brought to you in a quick-hitting format, with all the information you need to start building your DraftKings NHL DFS lineups. The best part? It’s all based on our industry-leading projections from the No. 1 DFS player in the world, Alex Baker himself. For today’s slate, John Tavares is looking like one of the must-plays. Let’s get into the rest of the cheat sheet for Saturday, May 1.
NHLtheleafsnation.com

Mitch Marner’s Underappreciated Greatness — Staturday Weekly Column #18

What can be said about great players that hasn’t already been said? Especially around these parts. Those players who see themselves leading the Maple Leafs in some capacity can’t escape media attention. It’s the nature of being part of the NHL team with the largest fanbase: the more fans there are, the more media coverage can be consumed. It’s simple economics. Supply and demand.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Avs, Kadri hopeful slump is over

Every player, regardless of how talented they are or what sport they play, will go through slumps at one time or another. It’s inevitable. That doesn’t make it any easier and the longer one goes without producing, the pressure mounts along with the mental strain. It was no different for...
NHLCBS Sports

Avalanche's Nazem Kadri: Rediscovers scoring touch

Kadri scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks. Kadri picked a good time to end his 11-game point drought, as his third-period tally forced overtime. He hadn't scored a goal since March 22, a span of 19 games, and he picked up just three assists during his cold spell. The center is up to 11 goals, 29 points, 154 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 50 contests.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Johansson: Remains sidelined against Knights

Johansson (upper body) will remain out Monday against the Golden Knights, Sarah McLellan of Star Tribune Sports reports. Coach Dean Evason described Johansson as "fine" but wants the veteran forward to get some skating under his belt before he returns from the injury. Johansson could be back as soon as Wednesday's rematch against Vegas.
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Johansson: Out with upper-body injury

Johansson (upper body) won't play Saturday versus the Blues, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports. Johansson was a late scratch Saturday. In his place, Nick Bjugstad should return to the lineup in a third-line role. Johansson's first chance to return is Monday versus the Golden Knights.
NHLNHL

Rapid Recap: Avalanche 5, Sharks 4 (OT)

Andre Burakovsky scores in overtime after Colorado overcomes a two-goal deficit. Andre Burakovsky scored early in overtime to complete the Colorado Avalanche's 5-4 comeback win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Monday. The Avs overcame a two-goal deficit in the outing. Colorado scored three times in the...
NHLCBS Sports

Wild's Marcus Johansson: Back in action Wednesday

Johansson (upper body) is on the ice for warmups and is expected to suit up in Wednesday's game against Vegas, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The 30-year-old missed the past two games with the upper-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, the injury wasn't long term. Johansson will return for Thursday's game on the third line, as he's produced 14 points in 31 games this season. Johansson will replace Kevin Fiala (undisclosed) in the lineup for the contest.
NHLGazette

Colorado Avalanche rally past San Jose Sharks in OT

The Colorado Avalanche charmed their way out of trouble on Monday night in San Jose. The Avalanche trailed 3-1 and 4-2, the latter nearly nine minutes into the third period. Gabriel Landeskog started the comeback, Nazem Kadri ended a 19-game goal drought to tie it up and Andre Burakovsky scored 41 seconds into overtime for a 5-4 victory over the Sharks.
NHLNHL

Bellemare Had Unique Journey to 500 NHL Games

Avalanche veteran forward was second French player to reach the milestone. Pierre-Edouard Bellemare's path to the NHL was one unlike most, as the Le Blanc-Mensil, France, native grew up in a place where the game of hockey was almost non-existent. "It didn't look like anything. There was no hockey," Bellemare...