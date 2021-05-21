Some PG&E Mi-Wuk Village Customers To Lose Power This Weekend

Twain Harte, CA – PG&E has alerted some of its Mi-Wuk Village customers to a weekend power outage. PG&E will continue its electrical infrastructure “hardening” that includes pole replacements in the community, as detailed here. On Saturday, May 22, crews will be putting up a new pole in the vicinity of Chief Fuller and Pela roads. That will require the utility to cut off power in that area to around 800 customers. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland says the company tried to minimize customer impacts, stating, “Originally about 1,000 customers were going to be impacted, but using switching we were able to get it down to 800.” She added, “We just want people in the Mi-Wuk Village to know, we know you’re frustrated, this is an important safety project for replacing poles and that’s why we have to do it.”