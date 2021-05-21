newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mi-wuk Village, CA

Some PG&E Mi-Wuk Village Customers To Lose Power This Weekend

By Tracey Petersen
mymotherlode.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwain Harte, CA – PG&E has alerted some of its Mi-Wuk Village customers to a weekend power outage. PG&E will continue its electrical infrastructure “hardening” that includes pole replacements in the community, as detailed here. On Saturday, May 22, crews will be putting up a new pole in the vicinity of Chief Fuller and Pela roads. That will require the utility to cut off power in that area to around 800 customers. PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland says the company tried to minimize customer impacts, stating, “Originally about 1,000 customers were going to be impacted, but using switching we were able to get it down to 800.” She added, “We just want people in the Mi-Wuk Village to know, we know you’re frustrated, this is an important safety project for replacing poles and that’s why we have to do it.”

www.mymotherlode.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Mi-wuk Village, CA
Local
California Government
City
Twain Harte, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Outage#Utility Poles#Electrical Equipment#Power Cables#Weather Company#Pg E#News Hotline 532 6397#Mother Lode News Story#Crews#Equipment Failures#Pole Replacements#Customer Impacts#Electric Cables#Switching#Customers#Winter#Storm#Community#People#Pela
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
Related
Kentucky StateNBC News

Suspicious package with white powder sent to Sen. Rand Paul's Kentucky home

A suspicious package containing white powder was sent to the home of Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., his office said Monday. "I take these threats immensely seriously. As a repeated target of violence, it is reprehensible that Twitter allows C-list celebrities to encourage violence against me and my family," tweeted Paul, a Libertarian who caucuses with Republicans.
Public HealthThe Hill

CDC: Half of US adults now vaccinated against COVID-19

Half of all American adults are officially fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data, marking significant progress since the vaccines were first authorized in December. CDC data updated on Tuesday shows that 50 percent of Americans 18 and older are considered fully vaccinated,...
New York City, NYNBC News

On anniversary of George Floyd's death, his family expresses hope, frustration over status of policing act

Civil rights activist Kevin McCall was among 20 or so people who marched through downtown New York City with a resounding plea Tuesday: Still, get your knee off our necks. The demonstration, which he organized, had multiple goals, McCall said. Namely, to acknowledge that it has been a year since George Floyd died under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer, who is white.