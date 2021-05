The Niagara County Department of Health (NCDOH) has expanded all Pfizer vaccination clinics held by Niagara County to allow for registration of individuals 12 years of age and older. There are currently five clinics at different sites this month. “Now that federal and state officials have authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children as young as 12, it is important for parents and caregivers to take advantage of this expanded access to the free vaccine for their children before next school year,” stated Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech) is 95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 illness in people without evidence of previous infection. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has reported that trials showed the Pfizer vaccine was 100% effective and presented no serious safety concerns in adolescents.