Actress/Singer/Activist Malynda Hale On A Mission To Make More Black Voices Heard
America, it’s time we had a talk. A REAL honest, uncomfortable, lay-it-all-out-on-the-table kinda talk. There are many people leading the way on important conversations regarding topics that are being unearthed right now, most notably regarding systemic racism, gender equality, healthcare access, income equality and white supremacy. If there was anything the pandemic was going to expose more than anything, it was the above.www.girltalkhq.com