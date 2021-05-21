Actress/Singer/Activist Malynda Hale On A Mission To Make More Black Voices Heard

The Undefeated turned 5 this week and is marking the occasion with a series of essays looking at the last five years in Black America. Lemonade, an album that changed the cultural landscape, takes listeners on an emotional roller-coaster through awareness, anger, disappointment, forgiveness of self and, ultimately, healing. Just in case Beyoncé’s message in 2016 wasn’t resonant enough, she dropped a full-length visual featuring Warsan Shire’s soul-stirring poetry, the Mothers of the Movement shining in the aftermath of tragedy, and generations of Black girls and women walking on water, communing on porches and focusing on healing themselves and one another.