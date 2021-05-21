newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mount Pleasant, MI

CMU quarterback released from hospital weeks after shooting

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — A Central Michigan University quarterback said he was leaving a hospital Friday, nearly a month after being shot at an apartment building.

John Keller posted online photos of himself with staff at Hurley Medical Center in Flint.

“Very thankful to be heading home today. ... Thank you Hurley for saving my life,” Keller said on Twitter.

He and another man were shot on April 24 when someone got a gun from a vehicle during a fight at an apartment complex in Mount Pleasant, police said.

Keller, a native of Canton, Ohio, sat out the 2020 season after transferring to CMU. He also attended Pearl River Community College in Mississippi and the University of Cincinnati.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

464K+
Followers
234K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Football
Mount Pleasant, MI
Sports
City
Canton, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Mount Pleasant, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Mount Pleasant, MI
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Mount Pleasant, MI
Football
City
Flint, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Keller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmu#American Football#Ohio Shooting#University Police#Quarterback#Mississippi College#Cmu#Ap#Hurley Medical Center#Mich#Man#Home#Medical#Sat#Gun
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Norton, KSPosted by
The Associated Press

Norton man sentenced for death of his wife in 2019

NORTON, Kan. (AP) — A Norton man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 43 years in prison for killing his wife in 2019. Damien Shields, 44, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder and kidnapping in the death of Lori Shields, 38. She was found dead in her home in Norton in April 2019. She had worked as an elementary school secretary in Norton.
Mount Pleasant, MICentral Michigan University Chippewas

Pair Of 3-Run Homers Lift Softball To Sweep Of Ohio

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan softball team got a pair of three-run homers and some solid pitching on Saturday in sweeping Ohio, 6-4 and 6-3, in a Mid-American Conference doubleheader at Margo Jonker Stadium. The Chippewas are 19-28; Ohio is 21-25. Both teams are 17-20 in MAC play....
Ohio StateCentral Michigan University Chippewas

Softball Drops Series Opener To Ohio

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan softball team struggled at the plate on Friday in dropping a 7-1 decision to Ohio in the opener of a four-game Mid-American Conference series at Margo Jonker Stadium. The Chippewas, who are 17-28, 15-20 MAC, had just one hit, a one-out double by...
Mount Pleasant, MICentral Michigan Life

Q&A: New chief diversity officer discusses returning home to CMU

Central Michigan University's new vice president and chief diversity officer Shawna Patterson-Stephens said she is excited to return to Mount Pleasant and be back "home." During her time at CMU, the Detroit native was very involved in the community as a Leadership Camp Facilitator, a member and president of the Organization of Black Unity (OBU) and part of what is now the Multicultural Academic Student Services.
Mount Pleasant, MICentral Michigan University Chippewas

Softball Closes Season With Home Series Vs. Ohio

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – The Central Michigan softball team is scheduled to close the 2021 season this weekend when it entertains Ohio in a Mid-American Conference four-game series at Margo Jonker Stadium. The series gets underway on Friday (3 p.m.) and continues with a doubleheader on Saturday (1 p.m.) and...
Toledo, OHCentral Michigan University Chippewas

Softball Splits At Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio – Central Michigan scored four runs on four hits in the top of the seventh inning on Wednesday to post a 5-2 victory over Toledo in the opener of a Mid-American Conference softball doubleheader at the Rockets' Scott Park. The Rockets rebounded to win the nightcap, 2-1, and...
Mount Pleasant, MIcmich.edu

Graduates fire up for life after CMU

They're fired up. They're focused. Now, they're part of the alumni family. Read about six outstanding new alumni who exemplify what it means to be a Central Michigan University Chippewa. Tyler Burns. After a minute or two, Burns felt the camper put their head on his shoulder and an apology...
Mount Pleasant, MICentral Michigan University Chippewas

Chippewas Gear Up For League Meet

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – It's final exam time for the Central Michigan track & field program. The Chippewas will put it all on the line and see where they stack up when they partake this weekend in the Mid-American Conference Championships at Miami (Ohio). The meet runs from 10:30 a.m.-6:45 p.m. on Friday, and from 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday.
Mount Pleasant, MIabc12.com

Saginaw Chippewa tribe asks trespassers to avoid former Indian school

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan is asking people to treat a former Indian school property with respect. The former Mount Pleasant Indian Industrial Boarding School operated from 1893 to 1934, providing forced education and assimilation classes for 300 Indian children per year on average. The school later was transformed into a housing and education facility for people with cognitive or developmental disabilities.
Mount Pleasant, MIMorning Sun

Mt. Pleasant police investigating weekend armed robbery

Mt. Pleasant police officers are investigating an armed robbery that was the subject of a public safety notification sent out by Central Michigan University public safety over the weekend. It is believed to have taken place in the parking lot of Panera Bread, said Autume Balcom, spokeswoman for the Mt....
Mount Pleasant, MICentral Michigan University Chippewas

Baseball Sweeps Miami, Remains Atop MAC

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Peck, pester, jab. A thousand cuts can often be more painful, and effective, than one big blow. The Central Michigan baseball team followed its formula and combined it with excellent pitching once again to sweep Miami (Ohio) in a Mid-American Conference doubleheader on Saturday at Keilitz Field at Theunissen Stadium.
Mount Pleasant, MIWILX-TV

CMU pitcher Jordan Patty throws perfect game, mercy rules Miami, after campus tragedy

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WILX) - Some victories are pent up. Who knows what was going through the head of Central Michigan University (CMU) pitcher Jordan Patty before he walked onto the mount Friday to pitch against Miami. Was he thinking about the two people- each fellow CMU students and one an athlete- that were recovering from gunshot wounds received at a party just six days ago? Maybe, maybe not, but he sure played like it.
Michigan Statemiamiredhawks.com

RedHawks Fall at Central Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The Miami University baseball team dropped a 14-0 decision at Central Michigan University on Friday afternoon in Mount Pleasant, Mich. The RedHawks fall to 19-16 (12-9 Mid-American Conference) on the season, while CMU improves to 25-11 (17-4 MAC). HOW IT HAPPENED:. The RedHawks fell behind 2-0...
Isabella County, MIWZZM 13

Police arrest suspect in CMU shooting

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — On Tuesday, the Isabella County Sheriff's Office arrested Kenneth Thomas in the Detroit area on a 10-count felony warrant for the shooting of two Central Michigan University students. Police say Thomas and several others went to Mount Pleasant on April 23 to socialize. Thomas and his...
Mount Pleasant, MICentral Michigan University Chippewas

Baseball Entertains Miami Beginning On Friday

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – No trophies for being in first place at the midway point. The Central Michigan baseball team welcomes Miami (Ohio) this weekend as the Chippewas begin the second half of the Mid-American Conference schedule. CMU is 24-11 and shares first place with Ball State in the league...