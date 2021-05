“We’re going to have to go out there and fight for our lives every game to give us a chance.” – Zach LaVine on May 6th. Tonight, LaVine fought for his life. Everybody else? Not so much. The Bulls electric scorer posted 41 points on an amazing 15-27 shooting performance from the field and 6-11 night from downtown. The All-Star kept his team alive with big-time bucket after big-time bucket. Down 102-84 with nearly six minutes to go, he single-handedly brought the score down to 102-91. The Nets turned back to Kevin Durant to guard the human torch, but LaVine still went on to assists a huge Vucevic 3-pointer and score four more points to keep his team within striking distance.