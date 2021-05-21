newsbreak-logo
Philadelphia small business owners are making a way through the pandemic

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NNPA)—Music professor Randy Gibson has helped generations of students find and polish their talent at his Gibson School of Music & Arts in Philadelphia, including singer Jazmine Sullivan and The Roots’ keyboardist Kamal Gray. This past year hasn’t been easy, but like countless other small businesses across Philadelphia and the U.S., Gibson has found a way to keep the school going, day after day, and the business is now celebrating its 26th year.

