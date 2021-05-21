newsbreak-logo
PGA Championship 2021: Phil Mickelson could join exclusive list of 13 golfers to win six major championships

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly 13 golfers in the history of of the sport have won six or more major championships, but Phil Mickelson has a chance to change that number at the PGA Championship at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island this weekend. Mickelson shot 70-69 in his first two rounds at the PGA Championship to take a solo lead at the time he finished up on Friday. It’s the first time in 22 years somebody age 50 or older has been in the top five going into the weekend at a PGA Championship.

