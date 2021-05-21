See a Shelter Island Heights Historic Home During Open House This Weekend
A Shelter Island Heights property is among the many listings to host an open house this weekend. New to the market, the listing is a two-lot parcel with a historical home at 11 Locust Avenue and a buildable lot to the back at 8 Meadow Place. Edward Mulderrig of Douglas Elliman say the 80-by-75-foot lot can be used to build a separate living dwelling or an accessory dwelling, such as a pool, pool house or garage.behindthehedges.com