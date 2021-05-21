Motown highlights 50-year celebration of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ album

As the world celebrates 50 years of Marvin Gaye’s timeless and prolific ‘What’s Going On’ album, Motown Museum continues to lead the marking of this significant global occasion with a newly announced series of official events and initiatives celebrating and honoring the late singer and his contributions to the history of Motown, including details of an exclusive Marvin Gaye VIP tour experience, commemorative branded merchandise and the naming of “Marvin Gaye Drive” near the artist’s former home in Detroit. Motown Museum has been celebrating the legacy of Marvin Gaye since January, when it partnered with the State of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer for a special tribute to recognize January 20—the anniversary release of his “What’s Going On” single—as “What’s Going On” Day. Motown Museum Chairwoman and CEO Robin Terry made the announcement.