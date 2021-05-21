Gov. Cooper signs executive order giving new unemployment guidelines to get people back to work

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Friday, which has new directives for people who are getting unemployment benefits transition back into employment.

“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic. As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible. Reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce,” said Governor Cooper.

Under the order, all existing claimants of unemployment benefits will be required to fulfill work search requirements beginning June 6.

All existing claimants will be required over the next several weeks to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov.

The order also directs the N.C. Department of Commerce to explore opportunities consistent with federal law and using certain federal funds to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.

Under the order:

Claimants must contact at least three different employers each week and keep a record of their work search, as is required by state law. One of the three weekly job contacts can be satisfied by attending an approved reemployment activity offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnering agency.

To continue receiving benefits, all unemployment claimants will be required to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov, North Carolina’s online portal for employment and training services. Jobseekers can use NCWorks.gov to search and apply for jobs, access labor market information and find opportunities for workforce training. Over the next several weeks, existing claimants will receive notifications about registering for NCWorks.

Since the start of the pandemic, North Carolina has distributed more than $11.7 billion in unemployment benefits across multiple state and federal programs. Approximately 245,000 North Carolinians are currently receiving benefit payments each week.

For work search assistance in North Carolina, jobseekers can contact NCWorks at NCWorks.gov or 1-855-NCWorks. Information about unemployment benefits can be found at des.nc.gov.