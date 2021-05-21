newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Gov. Cooper signs executive order giving new unemployment guidelines to get people back to work

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urjXw_0a7LlLwi00

RALEIGH — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order Friday, which has new directives for people who are getting unemployment benefits transition back into employment.

“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic. As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible. Reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect claimants with employers, resources and tools to help them return to the workforce,” said Governor Cooper.

Under the order, all existing claimants of unemployment benefits will be required to fulfill work search requirements beginning June 6.

[SC Gov. McMaster directs SC to return to pre-COVID unemployment program]

All existing claimants will be required over the next several weeks to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov.

The order also directs the N.C. Department of Commerce to explore opportunities consistent with federal law and using certain federal funds to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.

Under the order:

  • Claimants must contact at least three different employers each week and keep a record of their work search, as is required by state law. One of the three weekly job contacts can be satisfied by attending an approved reemployment activity offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnering agency.
  • To continue receiving benefits, all unemployment claimants will be required to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov, North Carolina’s online portal for employment and training services. Jobseekers can use NCWorks.gov to search and apply for jobs, access labor market information and find opportunities for workforce training. Over the next several weeks, existing claimants will receive notifications about registering for NCWorks.

Since the start of the pandemic, North Carolina has distributed more than $11.7 billion in unemployment benefits across multiple state and federal programs. Approximately 245,000 North Carolinians are currently receiving benefit payments each week.

For work search assistance in North Carolina, jobseekers can contact NCWorks at NCWorks.gov or 1-855-NCWorks. Information about unemployment benefits can be found at des.nc.gov.

View All 8 Commentsarrow_down
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
35K+
Followers
44K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Employment Law#Federal Employment#Federal Jobs#State Benefits#North Carolinians#Sc#Ncworks Gov#A Ncworks Career Center#Governor Cooper#Guidelines#Jobless Workers#Employers#Federal Law#State Law#Jobseekers#Claimants#Workforce Training#Work Search Requirements#Benefit Payments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
IndustryPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Hack prompts new security regulations for US pipelines

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The federal government will issue cybersecurity regulations in the coming days for U.S. pipeline operators following a ransomware attack that led to fuel shortages across much of the Eastern Seaboard. The Transportation Security Administration, which oversees the nation's network of pipelines, is expected to issue a...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

US allows Americans with expired passports to return home

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration says many American citizens holding recently expired U.S. passports will be allowed to return home from abroad on that document until the end of year. Citing delays in passport renewals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the State Department said certain passports that expired...
EducationThe Mountaineer

Pension-spiking bill to be considered by North Carolina House

(The Center Square) – The North Carolina House will consider a bill that could protect taxpayers from pension-spiking costs. Senate Bill 668 temporarily stops local boards of education from suing the state for its retirement benefit cap and authorizes additional payment options for the liabilities under the cap. Pension spiking...
Public HealthHuron Daily Tribune

Cooper: Office-return advice coming as NC virus mandates end

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper said Monday that his administration is acting prudently before recommending when and how state employees should return to their offices, after doing away with most COVID-19 face covering and capacity mandates last week. Speaking to reporters at a bill-signing ceremony, Cooper...
Restaurantswunc.org

NC, SC Restaurants Raise Wages, Offer Incentives Amid Worker Shortage

Restaurants across the Carolinas are struggling to find workers even as demand rebounds from a pandemic slowdown. The labor shortage has been persisting despite many restaurants boosting pay and offering financial incentives to potential workers. In North Carolina, restaurants are down about 70,000 workers — or about 17% of the...
Raleigh, NCFort Worth Star-Telegram

NC governor signs licensure bill for autism treatment

Supporters of children and adults with autism said legislation signed into law on Monday by Gov. Roy Cooper creating a licensing process for treatment specialists should expand services and rein in their costs. The bipartisan measure that Cooper signed at an outdoor Executive Mansion ceremony says behavior analysts can now...
Raleigh, NCDigital Courier

State BOE votes to rehire Brinson Bell as executive director

RALEIGH — The N.C. Board of Elections voted Friday, May 14, to rehire Karen Brinson Bell as executive director. Board members Tommy Tucker and Stacey “Four” Eggers were the only dissenting votes. The move drew criticism from Republicans in the General Assembly who have recently called actions by Brinson Bell...
PoliticsWSIC

North Carolina gains new Congressional Seat

WSIC News — Mike Jackson. North Carolina just got a little more powerful in the US Congress. According to the results of the 2020 Census, our state has added roughly 1 million new residents over the past 10 years, a total increase of 9.5%, beating the overall national gain of 7.4%. Because of our increase, we’ll gain 1 new seat in the US House of Representatives, taking us from 13 members in the House to 14.
Environmentecowatch.com

Hurricane Season Spurs Hog Waste Worries in North Carolina

As North Carolina heads into another hurricane season, some residents and organizations fear the stormy season will again flood communities with hog waste. The state's hog waste management works by funneling feces, urine, and blood from hog farms into massive open waste lagoons, which let off foul odors and methane gas. When the lagoons become full, the waste water is often sprayed onto fields as nutrients for crops. The waste, which contains harmful bacteria like E. coli or salmonella, can wash off into local waterways and cause groundwater contamination and fish kills.
Raleigh, NCgreensboro.com

Old North Carolina Capitol building reopens to public

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The old state Capitol building in downtown Raleigh is reopening to the public after being closed for 15 months during the pandemic. Starting Monday visitors can enter the 1840 Greek Revival-style building for self-guided tours on weekdays during normal business hours. There won't be guided tours for now, but docents will make presentations twice daily outside. A gift shop also will be open.
Raleigh, NCWRAL

Churches weigh policies as mask guidance shifts

North Carolina has loosened coronavirus-related restrictions, and those who are fully vaccinated don't need to wear a mask in most places. But at one Raleigh church, leaders are asking congregants to stay masked up. Reporter: Michelle Mackonochie. Photographer: Lucas Nelson.
Raleigh, NCPosted by
The Richmond Observer

Displaying items by tag: Oral Health Improvement Plan

RALEIGH — In observance of National Dental Care Awareness Month this month and in its continuing commitment to improving health, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today released the NC Oral Health Improvement Plan to stress the importance of oral health and to address oral health challenges affecting North Carolinians.