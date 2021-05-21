newsbreak-logo
Sex Crimes

Lady Gaga opens up about sexual abuse she suffered by unnamed producer at 19

By Sarah Dewberry
WTVF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLady Gaga is opening up about being sexually assaulted by a music producer when she was 19. The pop superstar recalled the experience on the premiere episode of Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new docu-series "The Me You Can't See." Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, said she...

www.newschannel5.com
Sex Crimesfoxbangor.com

Lady Gaga Says She Had ‘Total Psychotic Break’ After Being Raped

Lady Gaga says she was never the same after she was raped as a teenager … explaining the way she underwent a “total psychotic break.”. The singer explains the trauma that followed being raped at 19 years old in a new series with Oprah and Prince Harry, “The Me You Can’t See,” saying her body went numb as a result of burying the pain.
Sex Crimeskiss951.com

Lady Gaga Reveals She Was Pregnant At 19 After Rape By Producer

Lady Gaga has spoken out about the lingering pain and trauma of being sexually assaulted as a teenager, resulting in her pregnancy at the age of 19. She revealed she suffered a “total psychotic break” years after being left pregnant by her alleged rapist. 35-year-old Gaga recalled her harrowing experience...
Celebritieselpaisanoonline.com

Lady Gaga Opens Up About Traumatic Past

Recently, singer, songwriter and actress Lady Gaga opened up about her traumatic experience that happened to her when she was younger. Lady Gaga reveals a heavy load in Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry’s Apple TV+ series “The Me That You Can’t See” pilot episode. She shared that at 19 years old she was raped by a music producer and became pregnant from it. It lead her to a “total psychotic break”.
Sex CrimesPosted by
Shape Magazine

Lady Gaga Recalled the Trauma She Endured After Her Rapist “Dropped Me Off Pregnant”

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Christopher Luu. During her appearance on Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey's new Apple TV+ documentary series, The Me You Can't See, Lady Gaga reflected on her struggles with mental health and self-harm. Gaga also revealed that some point following her rape — which she previously revealed happened repeatedly at age 19 — she was pregnant. Even now, she recalls, she continues to struggle with mental health and is still triggered by things that remind her of what she went through.
Sex Crimesloganwoodbine.com

Lady Gaga Raped By A Male Music Producer At 19

Lady Gaga has revealed that she became pregnant at 19 years old after being raped by a male music producer. The singer spoke about her abuse in Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey’s AppleTV+ docuseries ‘The Me You Can't See’. Years later, Gaga went to the hospital to seek treatment for physical pain which she said felt familiar. It was the same pain that I felt when the person who raped me dropped me off pregnant on a corner by my parents' house because I was vomiting and sick 'cause I'd been being abused, Lady Gaga. The singer said that the producer threatened to “burn” her music if she didn’t take her clothes off. Gaga confessed that she does not plan on publicly identifying the man and she hopes to never see him again. Gaga said she had a “total psychotic break” after the assault and “was not the same girl” for a couple of years after the incident. In recent years, the Grammy award winner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and fibromyalgia.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Variety

Salma Hayek on Working With Lady Gaga in ‘House of Gucci’: ‘She Embodies the Character’

Salma Hayek and Lady Gaga began working on “House of Gucci” before director Ridley Scott even called, “Action!”. In the upcoming film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who orchestrated the 1995 killing of her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), an heir to the Gucci fashion empire. Hayek portrays a clairvoyant who was convicted of helping plan the murder.
Celebritiesmymixfm.com

Lady Gaga cries in new trailer for Prince Harry/Oprah series ‘The Me You Can’t See’

Lady Gaga’s a global pop superstar and actress, but in the new trailer for Prince Harry and Oprah Winfrey‘s new docuseries on mental health, she’s just “Stefani.”. Gaga’s appearance in The Me You Can’t See series was already announced, but the trailer gives us a look at what her participation consists of. Introduced with the onscreen title “Stefani,” we see her meditating outside, and then saying, “I don’t tell this story for my own self-service. I’ve been through it and people need help.”
Violent Crimesgetindianews.com

Who Raped Lady Gaga? Lady Gaga recalls the trauma of being raped at 19

Lady Gaga has revealed some painful events that she has faced in her life, about some hurtful experiences that she wish that no one goes through as she recalled on the internet that how he got sexually abused and had been left pregnant she was just 19 years old, she has been also known as Stefani Germanotta as she spoke in an episode in which she was talking about the stories that have happened in the past when she was not at all famous.