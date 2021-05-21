A welcome return… Memorial Day Parade planned

Members of the Haer Bears 4-H Club stop along the Memorial Day Parade route in 2019 to thank Kenny Patterson of Henderson for his service. Patterson served in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam Veteran. OVP File Photo

POINT PLEASANT — The AMVETS Post #2 Memorial Day Parade returns to Point Pleasant after the event was canceled in 2020, due to the pandemic.

This year’s parade will be Saturday, May 29 at 1 p.m. Lineup is prior to the parade, at 12:30 p.m. with participants asked to meet at the old Central School at 12th and Main streets. The parade will travel south down Main Street. The parade is always scheduled for the Saturday before Memorial Day in downtown Point Pleasant.

Due to some restrictions still in place in West Virginia, parade organizers state, “Masks are recommended along with other COVID-19 protocols.”

Dennis Rayburn, a member of AMVETS Post #2, said this year serves as a reminder to both remember service members who were lost but also, loved ones who were lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rayburn announced the grand marshal for the parade is Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings.

With the exception of last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19, the AMVETS Post #2 and its ladies auxiliary, host the event each year.