A mystery out of Milwaukee involving a local rapper has turned into a murder investigation. A local news station reports that just two days ago (May 18) police came across a grisly scene when they discovered a body inside of a vehicle that was set ablaze. A preliminary investigation identified the victim as 42-year-old Lamonn C. Young, better known by his Rap moniker, Fatboi Gwalla Gwalla. The rapper lost his life in his hometown and it's being reported by CBS 58 that a medical examiner has now ruled his death as a homicide. However, it's unclear what caused his death at this time.