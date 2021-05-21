newsbreak-logo
CHI 2021: Redefining accessibility to build more inclusive technologies

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccessibility and inclusion represent a growing space in the technology landscape, and how research and development are being used to empower people across abilities is expanding in exciting ways. Instead of treating disabilities as conditions in need of solutions—as has been the case over the years with the medical-based approach...

Computerstd.org

The Complex World of Emerging Learning Technologies and Tools

No matter your role on the L&D team or the makeup of your organization, it’s important to consistently review and evaluate new technologies, tools, and trends to see if they make sense for your organization. Technology changes rapidly, and if you fail to keep up, you will be left behind....
EngineeringHPCwire

CINECA and D-Wave Expand Access to Quantum Computing Technology and Resources in Italy

BOLOGNA, Italy and BURNABY, British Columbia, May 11, 2021 — CINECA, the Italian inter-university consortium and one of the world’s leading global supercomputing centers, and D-Wave Systems Inc., a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, have announced a formal collaboration to offer Italian universities, researchers, and developers expanded access to practical quantum computing technology and resources through D-Wave’s Leap quantum cloud service.
Agriculture3DPrint.com

HP Vet Joins Redefine Meat to Scale 3D Printed Meat Technology

Israeli startup Redefine Meat Ltd, formerly known as Jet Eat, is on a mission to create delicious meat using industrial 3D printers—the catch is that it’s animal-free meat. Founded in 2018, the company developed a patent-pending digital technology that uses plant-based ingredients to replicate the flavor, texture, and singular eating experience of beef and other meat products in its Alt-Meat line. Redefine Meat says that its products are 95% more sustainable, much healthier, and more inexpensive than the real thing, in addition to being more ethical as well. Now, the company has announced that digital printing leader Alon Bar-Shany, the former VP and General Manager of HP Indigo, was joining the company immediately as Executive Chairman.
Technologytechgig.com

Top Technology pioneers who helped in building the modern world

On Technology day, let’s remember the contribution of the great minds that have left a huge impact on the Modern Technology world. is all about technology and its advancement that is ever-growing with time. However, the foundation of technology comes with the contribution of some top pioneers that changed the face of the world and helped us enter the modern world. The tech landscape has evolved due to some great minds and on Technology Day, we are giving them tribute.
Technologygeekwire.com

Webinar: How To Do More With Less: Aiding Your Business With Technology For Unpredictable Futures

Free Webinar: Learn how to aid your business for unpredictable futures. Zoho’s holding a free, educational webinar on June 9th. This past year has been tough for business, but with the right technology businesses can better navigate the unpredictable future. Join Laurie McCabe, expert analyst and co-founder of the SMB Group along with The Streaming Network president, Matthew Ley, as they discuss how technology can help aid your business for the future, and how specific technology has helped businesses fare better through the pandemic.
Technologyfacilityexecutive.com

10 Predictions For Smart Building Technology In 2021 And Beyond

Download this report and explore the key trends that will impact the smart building space in 2021 and beyond. This white paper builds on the research conducted by Verdantix over the last year. The report addresses the major trends that are expected to influence the smart building technology market in the next 12 months and beyond, enveloping many of the influencing factors in this space, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jobselearningindustry.com

Improving Workplace Culture Through Web-Based Training And Professional Development

Google is a tech powerhouse that has a reputation for positive workplace culture and was recently crowned with Comparably’s Best Company Culture Award in 2020. You may immediately think that Google’s generous amount of paid vacation time and their pet-friendly office environments are what launched them to the top spot (although I am sure these perks certainly did not hurt). However, it is no coincidence that Google has also made Comparably’s top 20 list for Best Companies for Professional Development in 2020. Google boasts a work environment that invests in its employees by providing copious opportunities for personal and professional development. So how can companies use these learning programs to enhance their workplace culture?
ComputersCSS-Tricks

Making Disabled Buttons More Inclusive

Find and fix web accessibility issues with ease using axe DevTools Pro. Try for free!. Let’s talk about disabled buttons. Specifically, let’s get into why we use them and how we can do better than the traditional disabled attribute in HTML (e.g. This button is disabled by the disabled attribute....
Technologynetapp.com

Implementing digital transformation collaboratively

Industry 4.0—or the Fourth Industrial Revolution—involves harnessing technology to automate industry and manufacturing. An important concept in Industry 4.0 is the digital twin, which lets you build digital models of your assets, processes, or products. For several years, Fraunhofer IESE, NetApp®, and objective partner have been working closely together on...
SoftwareThe Verge

Google is trying to make its image processing more inclusive

It’s a long-standing problem that dates back to the days of film: image processing tends to be tuned for lighter skin tones and not that of black and brown subjects. Google announced an effort to address that today in its own camera and imaging products, with a focus on making images of people of color “more beautiful and more accurate.” These changes will come to Google’s own Pixel cameras this fall, and the company says it will share what it learns across the broader Android ecosystem.
InternetThe LastPass Blog

Celebrate Global Accessibility Awareness Day With LastPass

Every user deserves an accessible web experience. May 20 marks Global Accessibility Awareness Day, a day to raise awareness of digital access and inclusion for the more than one billion people worldwide living with disabilities. Securing your digital life requires digital accessibility, and LastPass strives to be everyone’s go-to password...
Technologydcvelocity.com

More companies investing in warehouse visibility technology

More supply chain executives are implementing warehouse visibility systems to complement their analytics data, according to a survey from supply chain technology company Longbow Advantage, released Monday. The firm surveyed supply chain and warehousing executives about their use of warehouse visibility technology and found that most agree that such systems can improve performance in the warehouse and across the broader organization. Nearly 300 C-suite executives, vice presidents, directors, and managers from across the United States responded to the survey, officials said. More than half said they are seeing between a 5% to 10% increase in efficiency from their warehouse visibility technologies, and a quarter said they’re seeing between a 10% and 15% efficiency gain. Slightly less than half said they’re experiencing a 5% to 10% increase in operational cost savings as a result of warehouse visibility technologies, and another third said they’re seeing a 10% to 15% increase in operational savings. “Supply chain systems globally are feeling all kinds of pressure with everything from constrained transportation systems, labor workforce challenges, and supplier material shortages,” Alex Wakefield, CEO of Longbow Advantage, said in a statement announcing the survey’s findings. “... supply chain executives realize that the warehouse is central to the entire supply chain operation, and they need better visibility into what their data is telling them so they can make faster decisions in real-time.” Nearly 70% of organizations said they need better visibility into the procurement functions of their warehouse, followed by production and labor (65%), and fulfillment (37%), for example. What’s more, most businesses (72%) said they will focus on aligning traditional supply chain strategies with digital analytics solutions over the next 12 to 24 months. Sixty-four percent said they’ll be focused on defining an advanced supply chain systems strategy. Another 34% said their focus will be on executions and refinement of newly installed systems and solutions.
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

3 ways companies can support disability inclusion and boost innovation

This is an experimental feature. Some words or names may be mispronounced. Does it sound good? Yes / No. Global Accessibility Day is every third Thursday in May. More 1.3 billion people live with some form of disability, representing at least 17% of the global population. Here are three ways...
Minoritiesstevens.edu

Combating Bias with a Human-Centered Approach to Artificial Intelligence

What does it mean for an artificial intelligence (AI) to be biased?. A documentary recently released on Netflix and PBS highlights the experiences of MIT Media Lab researcher Joy Buolamwini, a dark-skinned Black woman who discovered that commercially available facial recognition software algorithms were unable to detect her face unless she wore a white mask.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

As Brainbase Launches New Platforms, Artists Enjoy Greater IP Access

Los Angeles-based Brainbase, a company that helps brands monetize their intellectual property (IP), today launched two new online trademark filing and protection platforms that enable founders, creators, artists, designers and other professionals to quickly trademark and protect their IP–without a lawyer. Brainbase File enables seamless trademark registration through an API...
Technologycmscritic.com

Best Scanning Tools for Digital Accessibility

Over the last decade, digital accessibility has become one of the most important and talked-about issues in the web and digital industries. As part of the tenth annual Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD), we wanted to do our part to help elevate awareness across our community. Let’s start with the...
Technologywhattheythink.com

What it Means to be Digitally Transformed Today

According to studies from the Association for Intelligent Information Management (AIIM) and the Harvard Business Review, not every company is properly aligning its digital processes. The issues that most commonly caused information chaos within companies included a failure to properly digitize, automate, or integrate processes, as well as breakdowns in...
Technologyachrnews.com

Controls-Con Tackles Digital Technology and Building Automation

The HVACR industry is not new to technological advancements. Systems are always getting better, with upgrades such as increased efficiency and the addition of smart diagnostics. Tools, too, have gone from basic analog dials to digital devices that can be viewed remotely in the home office. And as technology increasingly impacts what building operation looks like holistically, contractors will need to keep those advancements top of mind going into the next decade.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

Wix integrates website accessibility tool with inclusion at its core

Popular website builder Wix highlighted the importance of inclusion with the recent launch of its Accessibility Wizard. With today marking the tenth Global Accessibility Awareness Day, Nir Horesh, Head of Accessibility at Wix told TechRadar Pro that website accessibility is all about inclusion as the company continues to place heavy emphasis on making sure no one is left out.