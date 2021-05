CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s almost Day Camp time at area YMCA Charlotte Branches! Wilson‘s World spoke with Dani Crimi at the Lowe’s YMCA in Mooresville about their Day Camp and Wellness Programs. All of the YMCA day camp programs have been re-imagined to keep campers safe while they are having fun! Following guidance from Y-USA, the American Camping Association and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the YMCA of Greater Charlotte is following all safety precautions. Campers Will Have Fun While Staying Safe! Arts, swimming, athletics, even zip-lines and Zumba dancing, there is something for every child at the Y. The Lowe’s YMCA has a farmer’s market on site and also a July 3rd celebration event!