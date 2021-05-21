newsbreak-logo
Retail

For the Ultimate Father's Day Gift Experience, Look No Further Than a Pizza Oven

Vogue Magazine
 4 days ago
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. When it comes to gifts and things to do for Father’s Day, the best type of present is one that involves time with his children—especially after a year like 2020. So this Father’s Day, do visit your dad but think beyond the standard BBQ itinerary. Sure, burgers are great, but why not spend the holiday making pizza together on a new portable pizza oven? It’s an experiential gift which, after the day is over, will leave him with everything he needs to make the perfect pie at home.

