Cycling & Recreation on the Rise in Cornwall!
It is no secret that Cornwall has abundant recreational activities year-round. The biking scene has continued to grow with the launch of Cornwall Bridge Electric Bike in 2019, which provides eBike rentals and retail all 100’ from the West Cornwall Covered Bridge. Recently, 3 Guys Ski & Ride which is another recreational focused business opened in West Cornwall. Cornwall is also part of the Western New England Greenway! Touring cyclists are a welcome boost to Cornwall, and we are pleased to see that they are wearing high visibility jerseys for safety!cornwallct.org