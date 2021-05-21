newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cornwall, CT

Cycling & Recreation on the Rise in Cornwall!

By Cornwall Authors
cornwallct.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is no secret that Cornwall has abundant recreational activities year-round. The biking scene has continued to grow with the launch of Cornwall Bridge Electric Bike in 2019, which provides eBike rentals and retail all 100’ from the West Cornwall Covered Bridge. Recently, 3 Guys Ski & Ride which is another recreational focused business opened in West Cornwall. Cornwall is also part of the Western New England Greenway! Touring cyclists are a welcome boost to Cornwall, and we are pleased to see that they are wearing high visibility jerseys for safety!

cornwallct.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cornwall, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
West Cornwall, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Rise#New England#Recreational Activities#Cycling Recreation#Guys Ski Ride#Touring Cyclists#Ebike Rentals#Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cycling
News Break
Biking
News Break
Sports
Related
Kent, CTtricornernews.com

Farm market season is here!

CORNWALL — Strong winds that began late Friday continued into Saturday morning, the first day of May and also the first day of the Northwest Corner farm markets. The Cornwall Coop Market opened on the Green on Pine Street at 9 a.m. with herbs, baked goods from legendary Cornwall baker Susan Saccardi, maple syrup, honey, meats, dairy products, eggs —lots of eggs.
Cornwall, CTcornwallct.org

Cornwall Conservation Trust Bike/Hike Recap

We had a great turnout for the Bike/ Hike Ride organized by Katherine Freygang and Terry Burke for the Cornwall Conservation Trust. We had 10 people in all and hiked and biked 10.75 miles in all, stopping at the various preserves for a hike. We are hoping to organize similar events over the summer!
Cornwall, CTcornwallct.org

3 Guys Ski & Ride Opens Saturday!

The new retail shop in West Cornwall, 3 Guys Ski & Ride is opening on Saturday with all 3 Guys on-site. Come one come all! Tuning & retail shops are open for your viewing (buying) pleasure.
Cornwall, CTcornwallct.org

Planting Season Begins!

Winter has sure held fast this spring with bouts of snow and cold well into late April. While there are a handful of garden crops that thrive in cooler conditions, the bulk of planting is often done after the last spring frost. Given its topography, Cornwall has several different distinct microclimates that can influence planting times as well. After tonight, things are looking good, but this is New England where you can have 4 seasons in a day.