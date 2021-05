EA is known for its partnerships with amazing cosplayers for their game releases, and today we’re paying tribute to this elusive Sith Lord with these Darth Maul Cosplays!. There are few cosplayers out there with more skill for capturing the exact likeness of the characters they portray. Maul Cosplay has wowed us for years, playing every strong, dynamic character in the books. Not only does he partner with incredible photographers to show off his work, but he has also partnered with multiple game companies to create official shoots to market their releases.