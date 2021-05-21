‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg Drops Hilarious ‘Mood Swings’ Video With Wife Jenny McCarthy

Donnie Wahlberg just posted a fun TikTok of himself and his family having a great time on a swing, showing that child-like fun doesn’t have to go away when you get older. The video included his wife, Jenny Mcarthy, who hilariously didn’t recognize him on The Masked Singer. Whalberg is a star of the CBS hit Blue Bloods.

Donnie Wahlberg Participated in a ‘Tip Challenge’ with Famous Co-Star

Fun Instagram posts haven’t been the only way the Blue Bloods star has tried to spread positivity, however. Wahlberg and Tom Selleck also tried to spread a good message during difficult times. As 2020 came to a close, Tom Selleck went viral for giving a waiter a $2,020 tip.

The goal of the challenge was to give back to the restaurants and food service workers negatively impacted by COVID-19. Selleck even gave a shout-out to his Blue Bloods son in the note that came along with the tip.

“I am honoring my friend Donnie Wahlberg’s ‘Tip Challenge’ with my sincere hope for a better 2020. Thank you all, Tom Selleck.”

Donnie Wahlberg was thrilled when he saw his co-star’s note go viral.

“I found out that my TV Dad #TomSelleck has generously accepted the #2020TipChallenge at Elios Upper East Side! Love ya dad! I didn’t start it but I’m proud to be part of it. To those who gave even the smallest extra amount this year — THANK YOU,” he told his Blue Bloods co-star.

Wahlberg and Selleck are Father and Son in ‘Blue Bloods’

Wahlberg and Selleck co-star as father and son in the CBS hit Blue Bloods. The show, which recently aired its finale, has been renewed for a 12th season. It has recently struggled a bit in the rating but saw a rise in ratings for its nail-biting two-part finale.

Since Blue Bloods has been on the air for so long, the cast is now quite close. In fact, Selleck even teasingly calls Wahlberg “son.” They love the family dinner scenes in the show not only for what they do for the plot but because the cast gets to be all together.

Off the set of Blue Bloods, Wahlberg tries to make a difference. He does so through bigger gestures like generous tips to smaller gestures like spreading positivity on Instagram and TikTok.