In a Nutshell: Maintaining the services of a credit card payments processor is essential for businesses in nearly every industry. And companies often accept whatever rates and fees the processing companies charge them as the cost of doing business. But Merchant Cost Consulting represents companies of all sizes and negotiates lower rates from payment processors. The company evaluates clients’ current processing fees and charges, then contacts the payment processor directly to obtain a lower rate. Merchant Cost Consulting also provides monthly monitoring services to ensure the negotiated rates remain in place.