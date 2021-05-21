Could oat milk take over the nondairy world? — The Stockout

With the recent IPO of Oatly (OTLY), a look at the global dairy alternatives market, which was valued at $20.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 12.5% from 2021 to 2028, felt timely. As we see in our Cleaner Living investment theme, consumers’ preference for products that are not only better for our bodies but also for the environment is accelerating, as are cases of milk allergies and lactose intolerance, which also drive demand for alternatives. Concerns over the use of hormones, pesticides, and antibiotics in cows are also driving demand for dairy alternatives, as is the desire to reduce sugar intake.