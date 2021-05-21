Sweden’s Acid House Kings share first single in 10 years, “A Little Dancing”

Having released a few singles and an EP in 2020, Wye Oak are back with more new music: two singles, to be specific. The first of those, "TNT," out now. It's a gorgeous and dreamy track, the sound of a lazy summer day staring at the clouds. "'TNT' is about the changing of the seasons, and using the passing of time as a means of reflecting on your own growth," says Jenn Wasner. "It’s about joyfully acknowledging all of the ways in which you’ve grown while trying to accept the parts of yourself that are still stuck in patterns of repetition. And it’s about learning to see outside of the more superficial parts of your personality in order to attempt to understand."