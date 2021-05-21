Thrift stores are reminding people not to donate trash

Goodwill of Middle Tennessee receives thousands of donations a day, everything from shoes to shirts. But sometimes unwanted items make it inside the donation centers.

Items like broken furniture, box televisions and clothes with holes and missing buttons try to make it on the sales floors.

While many people are sorting through their homes during the pandemic and especially with the stay-at-home order many thrift stores across the country are seeing a lot of these items they just simply can't put on shelves.

"The pandemic has been a little bit like an extended spring break and spring cleaning for a lot of people. We have been blessed that people during this time they've been clearing out their closet and cleaning out garages," said Danny Rhodes, donations director for Goodwill of Middle Tennessee.

In 2020 alone, Rhodes says the nonprofit received 1.6 million in donations.

"We’ve been blessed that people have considered Goodwill as a Recipient of those items that they chose to bring," said Rhodes.

Everything from used luggage, clothes, books are dropped off every day.

"We have 30 retail stores, two outlets and 18 stand-alone donation centers like what we have right here," he said.

Goodwill of Middle Tennessee gets about 5,000 donations a day flowing into 48 counties.

However, not every man's trash is another man's treasure.

"We do try to make those items known and we have a comprehensive list of items that we do accept and we do not accept," Rhodes said. "Some of those items include things like mattresses and box springs, broken or badly damaged furniture or electronics."

If you aren't sure what items you have at home can be accepted as donations staff say bring it by and they will help you find the right resources.

You can also find a list of what's accepted on Goodwill of Middle Tennessee's website.