Thrift stores are reminding people not to donate trash

By Kelsey Gibbs
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffGbo_0a7LjHLO00

Goodwill of Middle Tennessee receives thousands of donations a day, everything from shoes to shirts. But sometimes unwanted items make it inside the donation centers.

Items like broken furniture, box televisions and clothes with holes and missing buttons try to make it on the sales floors.

While many people are sorting through their homes during the pandemic and especially with the stay-at-home order many thrift stores across the country are seeing a lot of these items they just simply can't put on shelves.

"The pandemic has been a little bit like an extended spring break and spring cleaning for a lot of people. We have been blessed that people during this time they've been clearing out their closet and cleaning out garages," said Danny Rhodes, donations director for Goodwill of Middle Tennessee.

In 2020 alone, Rhodes says the nonprofit received 1.6 million in donations.

"We’ve been blessed that people have considered Goodwill as a Recipient of those items that they chose to bring," said Rhodes.

Everything from used luggage, clothes, books are dropped off every day.

"We have 30 retail stores, two outlets and 18 stand-alone donation centers like what we have right here," he said.

Goodwill of Middle Tennessee gets about 5,000 donations a day flowing into 48 counties.

However, not every man's trash is another man's treasure.

"We do try to make those items known and we have a comprehensive list of items that we do accept and we do not accept," Rhodes said. "Some of those items include things like mattresses and box springs, broken or badly damaged furniture or electronics."

If you aren't sure what items you have at home can be accepted as donations staff say bring it by and they will help you find the right resources.

You can also find a list of what's accepted on Goodwill of Middle Tennessee's website.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Wickenburg, AZWickenburg Sun

Soroptimist Thrift Store is empowering women through clothing sales

Soroptimist Thrift Store is improving the lives of girls and women by providing access to education and the training opportunities they need to achieve financial independence. Soroptimist is a global volunteer network and was chartered in Wickenburg in 1947. The Wickenburg Soroptimist Thrift Store opened in 1956 to help the needy find clothing and other household items at a low price and to give the community a place to donate unneeded items.
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Goodwill stores have a message: Please stop donating trash

Broken furniture. Flashlights with leaking batteries. Disfigured Barbie dolls. Across the country, thrift stores have been flooded by household items, the offerings of people who have been homebound for months and are eager to clear out some of their possessions. Problem is, too many such items could most accurately be...
Weeping Water, NEFremont Tribune

Weeping Water couple opens new thrift store

WEEPING WATER - A dream has come true in a quest to better serve the community. Julie and Brad Wright hosted ribbon cutting ceremonies last Saturday for their new venture, Be the Light Thrift and Gift Store. It’s part of their non-profit organization, Be the Light, Speak Up, Speak Out.
EnvironmentSoutheast Missourian

BBB Tip: Donating Used Goods

For years, spring cleaning has been a ritual for many Americans. It is a perfect time to declutter and organize. While some of your items might head for a yard sale, there are other things you might like to donate. Better Business Bureau (BBB) reminds consumers to do research before they make a donation.
AdvocacyCleveland News - Fox 8

‘That has a cost’: Why thrift shops don’t accept everything

(ABC4) — Clothes, shoes, accessories, books, video games. Donating these gently used items to thrift stores after spring cleaning is a good way to keep them from piling up in a landfill. But while thrift stores will take a lot, they won’t take everything. And knowing what they do and...
Lewiston, MEWPFO

Lewiston food pantry opens thrift store to raise money

PORTLAND (WGME) – A food pantry in Lewiston is finding a new way to raise money. Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry opened the new Kaydenz Resale Closet Wednesday on Lisbon Street. It's like a thrift store, with all proceeds benefiting Kaydenz Kitchen Food Pantry down the street. Kayden Boilard came up...
Advocacycincinnatigoodwill.org

Save Money and Shop Smarter with Goodwill!

Thrift shopping offers more than the fun of experimenting with unique outfits; it’s also a great way to save money! With thousands of fantastic fashion finds at a fraction of traditional store prices, Goodwill is your go-to when shopping on a budget. Whether you’re new to thrifting or a thrift shopping pro, check out these tips to shop smarter and save at Goodwill:
ReligionLog Cabin Democrat

Business of the week: United Methodist Thrift Store

The United Methodist Thrift Store got its start sometime around the mid 1950’s by the United Methodist Women. Even though this is the Methodist Women’s most visible outreach into the community these ladies have been working to improve Clinton for well over a century. The Woman’s Missionary Society was organized in 1901 and in 1907 these ladies unified their efforts to help fund a new church building. They began the fund by giving their time doing odd jobs and through much effort initially raised $600. One of the fund raising opportunities presented itself to the ladies later in 1907 when local farmer R.C. Thomas volunteered to donate a wagon load of good corn if the ladies would personally gather it and the challenge was promptly accepted. The ladies, with a good two horse wagon and a strong team, invaded the corn field and when they left that afternoon they had harvested the largest load of corn of the season from R.C.’s field. Being advised of the ladies arrival Mr. Thomas had placed a shoat (young hog usually less than a year old) in a wire pen and when the cornhuskers were ready to depart, he made the offer that if they could catch and hog tie the shoat they could have him as well. The challenge was quickly accepted with Mrs. A.L. Stephens and Mrs. G.C. Morrow promptly scaling the fence and readily catching the shoat with Mrs. Graham and Mrs. Tennie Bradley joining in to do the hog tying in approved style. Mr. Thomas, an interested onlooker, later remarked that if his pen had been round and the shoat greased, the outcome would have been the same. The ladies returned to Clinton, circled the courthouse square singing a well known hymn, and announced a public auction. Luther Bradley acted as the auctioneer with Judge H. Fraser having the wining the bid. When Judge Fraser presented the ladies with the $24.33 check he also returned the shoat to be auctioned again providing even more return on their efforts. Through activities like these the ladies eventually raised $1,500 consisting of half of the cost for the building to be constructed in 1915.
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Trash donations hinder Goodwill

Broken furniture. Flashlights with leaking batteries. Disfigured Barbie dolls. Across the country, thrift stores have been flooded by household items, the offerings of people who have been homebound for months and are eager to clear out some of their possessions. Problem is, too many such items could most accurately be...
Decatur, ILWAND TV

Homeless shelter for women receives thrift store donation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A thrift store in Decatur was donated to a homeless shelter in Decatur. Decatur Memorial Hospital Foundation announced it was donating its thrift store on West Wood Street to God's Shelter of Love - an organization that helps women and children experiencing homelessness. "Two organizations came...
Charitiespopville.com

Where to Donate?

“do y’all know of any places to take clothing/fabric that can’t be donated to be recycled? Thanks!!”. “Question for the community: does anyone know of any local organizations that welcome donations of reusable freezer packs? I get a rescue produce box and due to food regulation, they have to send the packs as weather gets warmer, and I’ve got a million in a cabinet. Though they say you can dispose of the gel contents and recycle the plastic packaging, I’ve also heard the contents are not the greatest environmentally, so am hoping to put them to good (re)use somewhere that needs them!”
Beauty & Fashionrd.com

19 Ideas for Storing Clothes Without a Closet

A room without a closet may seem like a travesty to regular watchers of today’s real estate, home design, and organizing shows, but the fact is that closets in every bedroom of the home were a rarity 100-plus years ago. Back then, folks had a lot less stuff in general, and their clothing was typically stored in a trunk or armoire. So if you fell in love with the charm of an old house or are renting an apartment that dates back to the 1800s, you may need to get more creative when it comes to your clothes storage ideas.
CharitiesPosted by
Highway 98.9

Goodwill Requests That You Please Not Donate Your Trash to Them

In the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, literally hundreds of thousands of people began to spend extraordinary amounts of time at home. Unprecedented amounts of time. We were scared of the illness that had essentially shut down America. We were so frightened to be around one another that we holed ourselves into our homes like a bear hibernates in a darkened cave. It wasn't long before the newness of "working from home" and those dreaded Zoom meetings gave way to boredom.