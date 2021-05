Signs of a labor shortage are popping up — literally — at America's fast food restaurants. First, there was the viral TikTok video from April showing a sign posted at a McDonald's drive-thru: "We are short staffed. Please be patient with the staff that did show up. No one wants to work anymore." Just a little later in April, someone tweeted a photo of a readerboard sign outside a Tampa, Florida, McDonald's that said, "Get $50 for interview." The multiple-franchise owner told Business Insider he was willing to pay people for job interviews, if it keeps the busy lines at the drive-thrus moving.