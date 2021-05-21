'Bustling' San Antonio among top places to retire, according to Forbes

Earlier this month, Esquire said San Antonio was "unexpectedly awesome" and worth a place to vacation. Now, Forbes is saying San Antonio is one of the best places to retire. The business magazine on May 14 released its 11th annual list of U.S. cities to spend your golden years. San Antonio was one of 25 that made the list out of 800 cities nationwide the magazine considered. The cities all had populations over 10,000 and were judged based on cost of living, median home prices, violent crime rates, natural hazards, accessibility to health care and much more.