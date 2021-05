The Doctors are joined by MLB player Daniel Ponce De Leon, who opens up about the traumatic brain injury that nearly cost him his life. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher was hit in the head by a line drive and it struck him in the temple. He was knocked unconscious for 5 to 10 seconds. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors removed a portion of his skull and performed surgery to stop his brain from bleeding. He was in ICU for nearly 2 weeks, followed by another 3 weeks in the hospital recuperating.