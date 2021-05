Denver Post sports writer Patrick Saunders with the latest installment of his Rockies Mailbag. Pose a Rockies — or MLB — related question for the Rockies Mailbag. Greetings Patrick, so many questions, so few answers from Rockies management. For the new general manager to reassure Rockies fans (9,876 at last count) that the team has pieces that are going to help going forward, is he alluding to trade value? “We are a draft, sign and develop” team. Only Trevor Story, Jon Gray and Kyle Freeland remain from first-round picks (and for how long?). “That’s who we are” — really … I guess they are who we think they are. Sad state of affairs, my man. I don’t see much reason to believe.