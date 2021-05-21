Dragon Ball Super: Why Freeza Needs to Appear In Its New Arc

Dragon Ball Super's new arc "Granolah the Survivor" has been doing some heavy lifting in terms of how it expands the past and present mythos of Dragon Ball, while also setting the stage for some big future developments. At the center of the arc is the titular Granolah, one of the last survivors of the Cerealian race, which was wiped out by Freeza's army of Saiyan Great Apes, decades ago. Now, thanks to the machinations of a new crime syndicate called the Heeters, Granolah is gunning for Goku and Vegeta due to the Saiyans'crimes against his people - but this arc needs to also bring Freeza back into the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga!