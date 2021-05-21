newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Yellow Tier is Here, California Reopening on the Horizon

svvoice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Clara County is now in the least-restrictive Yellow Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. “Case rates have declined to some of their lowest levels at any point in the pandemic, and test positivity rates have hit an all-time low,” said the County. “The county’s vaccination rates are also among the very highest in the nation, as more than 75% of county residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.”

www.svvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara County, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Santa Clara County, CA
Santa Clara County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Parks#Economy#Gyms#Cdc#Restaurants#State Officials#County Officials#Vaccination Rates#Bay Area Health Officers#Cdc#Waterparks#Aquariums#County Residents#In State Visitors#Indoor Attractions#Larger Theme Parks#Case Rates#Employers#Employees#Fully Vaccinated People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Related
San Mateo County, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

San Mateo County enters pandemic yellow tier

For the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, San Mateo County has moved to the least restrictive yellow tier. The new designation now allows expanded capacity and indoor service at bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms. The new regulations went into effect at 12:01 a.m. on May...
California StateEast Bay Times

A $1 million payoff to get the vaccine? In California, not so much

Vaccine incentives might be coming to California, but don’t expect a big payout. As the country aims for herd immunity against COVID-19, a growing number of states have announced monetary rewards to attract hard-to-reach people to get their shots. The boldest scheme yet is in Ohio, where officials said Wednesday that five vaccinated people would be gifted $1 million through a lottery. Others are offering cash, like a $100 bonus to vaccinated Maryland state employees, or freebies like a “beer and shot” deal in New Jersey and Connecticut for residents who show proof of vaccination.
Santa Cruz County, CASanta Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz County numbers decrease, but not enough to move to yellow tier

SANTA CRUZ — Santa Cruz County barely missed the yellow tier once again. Santa Cruz County’s new COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents kept it above the “minimal” level once again, just as it did when even county officials said they hoped to shift into the yellow tier a few weeks ago. Approximately 2.1 daily new cases per day per 100,000 were recorded in the last seven-day period; the metric needed to be fewer than two daily new cases.
California StatePosted by
Los Angeles Times

Newsom extends drought emergency to 41 California counties

In a stark indication of California’s growing water crisis, Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday declared a drought emergency to 41 counties, including areas of the Central Valley that had urged action on behalf of agricultural growers. Newsom’s proclamation dramatically expands the drought emergency he declared in Sonoma and Mendocino counties...
Orange County, CAspectrumnews1.com

Orange County could move to yellow tier next week if trends hold

SANTA ANA (CNS) — Orange County saw an uptick in its COVID-19 infections Friday, but it was blamed on a laboratory reporting issue and the cases occurred before this month. Orange County continues to be on track to make it to the yellow tier if current trends hold up through Sunday, Orange County CEO Frank Kim said. That would make the county eligible to graduate up from the orange to the least-restrictive yellow tier as of Wednesday.
Public Healthlocalocnews.com

Restrictions Set to Loosen Further When OC Moves to Yellow Tier Tomorrow

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Orange County, CAPosted by
Fullerton, California

Revised Orders and Strong Recommendations for Moving to Yellow Tier

Revised Orders and Strong Recommendations for Moving to Yellow Tier. The Orange County Health Officer, Dr. Clayton Chau, has revised the Orders and Strong Recommendations in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in response to Orange County moving to the Yellow Tier. Yellow Tier designates our County as being at "minimal" risk level for transmission of COVID-19. Among the "Orders and Recommendations" are:
California StateSFGate

Timeline of COVID-19 cases during California's outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JANUARY 2020. — The Orange County Health Care Agency reports California’s apparent first case of COVID-19, a man who had traveled to Wuhan, China. — The Feb. 6 death of a a San Jose woman is the first known U.S. death from COVID-19. — A California...
Pennsylvania StateHuron Daily Tribune

Pennsylvania firing vendor that mishandled virus data

Pennsylvania is firing a company that performed COVID-19 contact tracing and exposed the private medical information of tens of thousands of residents, state officials said Thursday. Employees of Insight Global used unauthorized Google accounts — readily viewable online — to store names, phone numbers, email addresses, COVID-19 exposure status, sexual...
California Statecapradio.org

California Coronavirus Updates: Five California Counties Sliding Into Less-Restrictive Reopening Tiers

Find an updated count of COVID-19 cases in California and by county on our tracker here. Biden to expand legal services after pandemic 'exacerbated inequities'. 3:34 p.m: Five California counties sliding into less-restrictive reopening tiers. Five counties are moving into a less-restrictive coronavirus reopening tier, although local public health departments...