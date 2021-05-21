Yellow Tier is Here, California Reopening on the Horizon
Santa Clara County is now in the least-restrictive Yellow Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. “Case rates have declined to some of their lowest levels at any point in the pandemic, and test positivity rates have hit an all-time low,” said the County. “The county’s vaccination rates are also among the very highest in the nation, as more than 75% of county residents 16 and older have received at least one dose of vaccine.”www.svvoice.com