Next up on the position breakdowns are the Tight Ends. In todays game, tight ends are difficult to come by, but this list puts into light the players who still do the dirty work of blocking with aggression, as well as sneaking out on play action passes, bracing for the big hits. These are still the players who create some of the best mismatches on the field, and who can be absolute game changers when asked to do so. Make sure to check out the full list of rankings below.