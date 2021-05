Days Gone ran into a bit of a problem when it released in 2019. The problem was that the game said Sony on the box, and PlayStation exclusives come with standards these days. Players expect big budgets and the production values that accompany them, accomplished storytelling, and solid, but probably not revolutionary gameplay. Most of all, they expect polish. Sony has made its bones on delivering consistently high-quality, narrative-driven single-player titles. Those titles may not be the deepest or best-playing games on the market, but they almost always play well enough, and they tend to do almost everything around their gameplay better than most in the industry.