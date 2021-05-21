newsbreak-logo
Lee County, FL

Lee County deputy shoots ‘aggressive’ dog

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lee County deputy shot and killed a dog on Palm Beach Boulevard and SR 31 Friday afternoon.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had a dog with him, was overdosing on the side of the road. When medics and deputies arrived on scene the dog was being aggressive towards them.

Medics couldn’t give aide because of the dog, so a deputy brought over food to distract the dog, and it still wasn’t having it. Eventually, the dog bit the deputy in the leg, and LCSO said the deputy shot the dog.

The dog ran off and Lee County Domestic Animal Services found it, and LCSO said the dog eventually died. The deputy is not on administrative leave.

