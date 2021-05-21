newsbreak-logo
Ector County, TX

ECISD to celebrate outstanding teachers

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago

Ector County ISD leaders will honor their 2020-21 Outstanding Teachers Monday with dinner and a movie at the Big Sky Drive-in Theatre, 6200 W. Highway 80 in Midland. The movie features a scene with each of the 43 campus award winners. This year’s event will include a meal for award winners and a guest, music, a photo booth and the feature presentation — a recognition of the teachers.

