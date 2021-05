Your article on Kalithea park missed the same important point, brought up at the El Dorado Hills Community Services District meeting, that Allan Priest and the rest of the board missed. Based upon the amount of money the CSD spends on security at Kalithea Park (“more than all the other parks combined,” according to Director Priest), if the board took action to secure the park at night it would reduce the CSD expenditures on security by at least 50%.