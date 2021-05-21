Letter to the Editor: Select Board Public Hearing Regarding 251A Old Billerica Road ~ Monday, May 24
On Monday, May 24, 2021, at 7:35 pm on Zoom, the Bedford Select Board will conduct a public hearing on a proposed development at 251A Old Billerica Road. The Town has the Right of First Refusal to purchase this pristine 1905 vintage property and horse farm. Those who are concerned about the exploitation of this historic gem should attend and voice support for the town to acquire it.www.thebedfordcitizen.org