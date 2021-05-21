newsbreak-logo
Billerica, MA

Letter to the Editor: Select Board Public Hearing Regarding 251A Old Billerica Road ~ Monday, May 24

By Mary K. Elloian
The Bedford Citizen
The Bedford Citizen
 4 days ago

On Monday, May 24, 2021, at 7:35 pm on Zoom, the Bedford Select Board will conduct a public hearing on a proposed development at 251A Old Billerica Road. The Town has the Right of First Refusal to purchase this pristine 1905 vintage property and horse farm. Those who are concerned about the exploitation of this historic gem should attend and voice support for the town to acquire it.

The Bedford Citizen

The Bedford Citizen

Bedford, MA
The Bedford Citizen is organized for and will be operated exclusively for educating the public about the local issues and events that affect the understanding and engagement of Bedford, Massachusetts residents and others interested in small-town democracy.

