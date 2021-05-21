newsbreak-logo
If There's A Defamatory Review On Yelp, Is It Google's Job To Hide It?

By Mike Masnick
Tech Dirt
 1 day ago

One point that we keep trying to make in the various debates about content moderation and Section 230 in particular is that the second you give people a legal method through which they can seek to remove unflattering information from the internet, they will use it... and abuse it. We've seen it for decades with the DMCA, certainly, which is regularly abused to try to remove unflattering information even if it has nothing whatsoever to do with copyright. We've also seen it in the context of fake defamation lawsuits.

