California State

The Straightforward Way to Make California’s Wildfires Less Deadly

By Alissa Walker
Curbed
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEverywhere he looks, California state senator Henry Stern sees burning. “When you go through the trauma of fire, it just sticks with you,” he says. “It stays in your head all the time and you get obsessed with it.” When he was growing up in Malibu, brush fires were a way of life, but they were nothing compared to the Woolsey Fire, which swept from one end of Stern’s district to the other in 2018, burning 97,000 acres and destroying 1,600 structures — including his home. The fire also killed three people, but that figure doesn’t include Stern’s own grandfather, who used a wheelchair and was evacuated from the area with difficulty; Stern believes that the chaos and discomfort of that day contributed to his death a few months later. So when a silver plume curled over the ridge into Stern’s Topanga Canyon neighborhood last Saturday, a gray May morning with patchy drizzle and hardly any wind, Stern’s reflexes immediately kicked into high alert, even as he initially hoped it might be just fog. But Stern’s instincts were right, and what would grow to become the 1,150-acre Palisades Fire has since triggered the evacuation of 1,000 people in the first big Southern California fire of the year.

