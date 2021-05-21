newsbreak-logo
Former St. Paul police officer sentenced to sis years in federal prison

By Mike Bunge
KIMT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A federal judge has sentenced a former St. Paul police officer to six years in prison for allowing his dog to maul a suspect. Minnesota Public Radio reports U.S. District Judge Wilhemina Wright handed down Brett Palkowitsch's sentence on Friday. Palkowitsch was found guilty of allowing a police dog to maul Frank Baker in 2016 after Baker was mistaken for a robbery suspect. Palkowitsch also was found guilty of kicking Baker, who suffered seven broken ribs and collapsed lungs.

