Hendry County, FL

Man arrested for impersonating officer in LaBelle pawn shop robbery

By Sarah Glenn
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4Aw6_0a7Lh6eE00

HENDRY COUNTY, Fla.– A LaBelle man was arrested for the pawn shop robbery that took place on Hickpochee Avenue on Wednesday.

Reynaldo Ray Quiroga, 36, was arrested Thursday night, according to the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses told deputies that a white or Hispanic man, dressed as an officer, came into the pawn shop and stole guns.

The man was wearing a law enforcement-style uniform complete with a badge and holster. According to officials, the man tied up employees before stealing six guns from the store.

During the investigation, information led deputies to Quiroga’s home, where he lives with his girlfriend. When they executed a search warrant, authorities said they found several items in his car that were used during the robbery.

Quiroga was arrested and charged with robbery with a firearm, three counts of kidnapping, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm during a felony, grand theft of firearms, tampering with evidence and tampering with a witness.

He is being held in the Hendry County Jail without bond.

“The conclusion of this investigation was made possible with the partnership of Hendry County Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Special Agents with the Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms” said Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden.

