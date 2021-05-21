Killing you softly with my songs

The emo genre is cathartic by nature, but slow songs provide an opportunity for artists to reflect even more deeply on the feelings that make us human. And somehow, even when featured alongside angst-fueled, uptempo tracks, the ballads always end up being some of the most memorable songs on their respective albums. They have this certain kind of staying power that outlasts and transcends the “thing” of the moment. In short, you can’t help but come back to them long after you’ve exited your emo phase.