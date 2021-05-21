Killing you softly with my songs

The emo genre is cathartic by nature, but slow songs provide an opportunity for artists to reflect even more deeply on the feelings that make us human. And somehow, even when featured alongside angst-fueled, uptempo tracks, the ballads always end up being some of the most memorable songs on their respective albums. They have this certain kind of staying power that outlasts and transcends the “thing” of the moment. In short, you can’t help but come back to them long after you’ve exited your emo phase.
Norway’s Keiino take the prize for the catchiest, hook-filled happy-fest of the week. Keiino are releasing “Summer of My Life” today, and it’s the summer song you need right now. You’ll be dancing with joy as this tune hits the magnificent chorus where Sámi rapper Fred Buljo chants away in thrilling fashion. If this song doesn’t hit high in the European charts, I’ll eat my Chelsea hat. Well, maybe not. But “Summer of My Life” makes me supremely happy, and that’s exactly how KEiiNO want us to feel.
It can be hard to stray from that playlist filled with Country hits you know every word to from the last 10 years, but change is good. We’re here to help you branch out and discover new songs we know you’ll love.
Dayton, Ohio-located long-running punk band The Raging Nathans are back with a brand new album less than a year after their last full length, Oppositional Defiance, and they have stepped it up in every way. Waste My Heart is the band’s fourth studio album that follows a slew of split...
As Sydney’s Restless Leg gear up to release their forthcoming album, Dream Buffet, in June, the acclaimed quartet have now offered up the music video for their recently-released new single, “The World’s a Room”. Having first formed early last decade when former bandmates guitarist/vocalist Ben Chamie (Peabody) and drummer Jared...
With the start of a new week, it’s easy to fall back on old favorites. Of course, familiar artists have a way of getting you through the grind, of giving you a bedrock that can help you through the day. Nothing beats a classic, and we’re no stranger to blasting that one perfect song on repeat just to give us the energy we really need.
It feels like only yesterday that US musician TORRES (that is, the musical moniker of Mackenzie Scott) was released her latest album, but following a year on hold, and plenty of unbridled creativity, the acclaimed artist is back with the first single from her forthcoming fifth album. Having released Silver...
Hearing The Grisly Hand’s latest single, “Now That You Know,” feels kind of like catching up with an old friend. Guided by the effusive vocals of Lauren Krum and Jimmy Fitzner, the group has harmoniously blurred the lines between rock, Americana and soul for nearly 12 years. From playful folk-pop gems to lush, lived-in compositions, they’ve found a wide audience in KC and across the region.
TO1 have dropped their music video for "Son of Beast". In the MV, TO1 are ready to speed away as they work on their race cars. "Son of Beast" is the title song of their first mini album 'RE:BORN', and it's about grabbing onto the eye of the tiger within you.
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, BTS gifted us with a clear contender for the song of the summer.
There's really no question as to what Weeping might sound like. They're called Weeping, their new album is called Ethereal Suffering In The Light Of God, and we're streaming a new song called "Blood Matted Blade" right now. It's going to fuck you up real bad. As for the concept...
Mattia Cupelli, Italian ambient-electronic composer, will be releasing a new album called RUINS on July 9. He previously released the lead single from the album, “MONOLITH,” along with an eerie video for the song. Today we’re premiering the latest track from the album, “EGERIA,” an electronic track that’s equal parts propulsive and pensive.
Breaking Benjamin guitarist Keith Wallen has had an incredibly prolific career and, in 2021, it appears his greatest focus has been on his career as a solo artist, partnering once again with Loudwire for the premiere of a new song, this time with a music video for the "Dream Away" followup, "It Finds Us All."
Rocket Punch have dropped their performance music video for "Ring Ring"!. In the performance MV, Rocket Punch perform their retro-inspired track in front of their own gas station and a pawn shop. "Ring Ring" is the title song of the girl group's first single album of the same name, and it's a "newtro" track with a familiar, 80s synthwave sound and lyrics about the "phone battle" stage of a crush.
Each week, The FADER staff rounds up the songs we can't get enough of. Here they are, in no particular order. Subscribe to Songs You Need In Your Life on Spotify. "Butterflies" — Skrillex feat. Starrah and Four Tet. Skrillex returned with two new songs last week, one a punky...
Sweden’s Seventh Crystal have unleashed an official music and lyric video for their track titled “Broken Mirror” — check out the clip below. The song appears on the band’s debut studio album on Frontiers Music Srl, ‘Delirium,’ which you can pickup here. “We put everything we’ve got into making “DELIRIUM”,...
If you’re a K-pop fan, you know of Oh My Girl. The seven-member girl group—Hyojung, Mimi, YooA, Seunghee, Jiho, Binnie and Arin—had a milestone year in 2020 with two chart-topping hits: “Nonstop” and “Dolphin.” Now, they’re back with their next single, “Dun Dun Dance,” a “cheerful dance-pop” song with the group’s signature “sentimental lyrics.”
Back in February, 38 Spesh and Benny the Butcher announced a joint project called Trust the Sopranos that would feature an assortment of tracks from both Spesh’s Trust Gang and the Butcher’s Black Soprano Family. Kicking things off with Benny and ElCamino‘s “Immunity,” the Griselda shooter then linked up with...