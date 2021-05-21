How Amazon came to be: a Prime Day history special
Have you ever wondered how Amazon became the phenomenon it is today, a household name across the globe?. Since its founding in 1994, Amazon has become the world's biggest eCommerce platform, widely known and used by countries everywhere. Hardly a soul can claim they’ve never heard the name of its founder, either: Jeff Bezos. Love it or hate it, Amazon has become the home of millions of large and small businesses and is here to stay.www.phonearena.com