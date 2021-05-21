newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nebraska State

Results: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, May 21

By From staff reports
Omaha.com
 5 days ago

Check out results from the third day of the Nebraska high school state track and field meet. Team scoring: Sidney 19, Hastings 18, Aurora 15, Norris 14, Pierce 12, Seward 11, McCook 10, South Sioux City 10, Omaha Skutt 10, Waverly 9, Fairbury 8, Gering 7, Blair 7, Bennington 6, Elkhorn 5, Boys Town 5, York 5, Scottsbluff 5, Auburn 4, Lexington 4, Beatrice 4, Grand Island Northwest 3, Plattsmouth 2, Central City 1, Adams Central 1.

omaha.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burwell, NE
Local
Nebraska Sports
City
Scottsbluff, NE
City
Mccook, NE
City
Lexington, NE
City
Omaha, NE
City
Waverly, NE
City
Syracuse, NE
City
Crofton, NE
City
Cozad, NE
City
Louisville, NE
City
Gering, NE
State
Nebraska State
City
Nebraska City, NE
City
Seward, NE
City
Ponca, NE
City
Bennington, NE
City
Ogallala, NE
City
Minden, NE
City
Auburn, NE
City
South Sioux City, NE
City
Ainsworth, NE
City
Chadron, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aquinas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Centennial#Aurora 15#Pierce 12#Mccook 10#Waverly 9#Bennington 6#Auburn 4#Lexington 4#Fairbury#Wahoo#Gage Fries#Elkhorn North 23 5#Elkhorn 15#Mccook 13 5#Aurora 8#Norris 8#Scottsbluff 6#Chadron 5#Boone Central 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
High School
News Break
Sports
News Break
Education
Related
Nebraska StateFence Post

Nebraska cowgirl headed from arena to nursing school

Arthur, Neb. – Faith Storer has her college education figured out. The senior at Arthur County (Nebraska) High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska to Televise 2021 State Track Championships

LINCOLN, NE — News Channel Nebraska announced today that the TV network will televise the 2021 Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) State Track Championships. News Channel Nebraska (NCN), through a partnership with the National Federation of High Schools (NFHS) and the NSAA, will provide live TV coverage of all championship track events on Thursday and Saturday from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Nebraska Statefloracing.com

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Returns August 29th-September 2nd

FloRacing Nebraska Dirt Crown Summer Speedweek is going to take you through the state of Nebraska for five huge nights of action packed racing with Modifieds, Stock Cars, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks Sunday, August 29th through Thursday, September 2nd. Sunday August 29th will be the first stop on the...
Nebraska StateArgus Press

Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Omaha World-Herald. May 14, 2021. Editorial: Nebraska Passport program provides fun, helps local economies. Tourism is a big deal for Nebraska, pumping $3.5 billion into the economy in 2019. That might surprise people who think the Cornhusker State has little more to offer visitors than, well, corn. Savvy Nebraskans know...
Nebraska StateGrand Island Independent

USS Nebraska submarine sailors to visit Kearney, North Platte

KEARNEY — Plans are being made for a group of sailors from the nuclear submarine USS Nebraska, “SSBN739,” to visit the Kearney area on June 15-16. According to Nebraska Admiral Gloria LeDroit of Kearney, the sailors’ visit is sponsored by the Nebraska Admirals Association. LeDroit said the sailors will speak...
Nebraska StateHenderson Daily Dispatch

Creedmoor student graduates from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Michael James Bailey of Creedmoor was among 3,512 graduates who received degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln during commencement exercises May 7 and 8. Bailey earned a master’s in engineering management from the Office of Graduate Studies. He was among a group of graduates who collectively are...
Nebraska StateNews Channel Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks seeking help naming new bison calf

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- A new bison calf has arrived at Buffalo Bill State Historical Park, and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is seeking the public's help in naming it. The calf was born May 10th and was first publicly announced on May 14th, but the organization announced an update on Sunday, declaring that the calf is a boy.