Henry Cavill in Talks to Join New Highlander Film
It's being reported that Henry Cavill (Man of Steel) is currently in talks to join the next Highlander film. There's no word yet on what Cavill's role would be. The 1986 original film starred Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod, a Scottish warrior who, after killed in battle, finds out that he is an immortal. He is mentored by Juan Sánchez-Villalobos Ramírez , played by Sean Connery, and must learn to live with what is called The Quickening. He is not alone - there are others in this group, and can only be killed by beheading.flickdirect.com