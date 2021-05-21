newsbreak-logo
New Shoreham, RI

Legal and Public Notices

Block Island Times
 1 day ago

Monday June 21, 2021 at 4:05 p.m. at the Block Island School. You must be a Registered Elector of the Town of New Shoreham. • an owner or leaseholder of property connected to the water system; includes agents or representative of the owner or leaseholder. P U B L I...

www.blockislandtimes.com
City
New Shoreham, RI
New Shoreham, RIBlock Island Times

New Shoreham Town Council Agenda

The New Shoreham Town Council will meet via Zoom pursuant to State of Rhode Island Executive Order 20-46 dated June 12, 2020 Zoom access: dial toll free for cellular phone or landline (888) 788 0099, (833) 548 0276, (833) 548 0282, (877) 853 5247. When prompted, Meeting ID: 830 0185 9082 Passcode: 513616. We do not have bandwidth to support a video link for members of the general public. To participate, “Raise your hand” on your phone by pressing *9; mute and unmute by pressing *6. To see supporting documents for this agenda, go to: Clerkbase https://clerkshq.com/NewShoreham-RI Please dial in or watch YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmvoSBIQ0bsFRg1kxPgNVCA.
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

R.I. business groups unite against proposed tax hikes

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island business community is voicing displeasure over legislation proposed in the House and Senate that is aimed at raising personal income taxes on some of the highest earners in the state. One such bill, House bill H.5229, would create a new income tax bracket of 6.99%...
Providence County, RIProvidence Business News

Applications for R.I. 10K Small Businesses program due June 1

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Rhode Island program’s 15th cohort are due by June 1, the Community College of Rhode Island announced Monday. The program, which is delivered in partnership with CCRI, will begin in September 2021 and will be free to participants. Members of...
New London, CTPosted by
The Day

Coast Guard deems two Rhode Island lighthouses surplus

New London — Don’t look for the owners of the three lighthouses directing New London Harbor traffic to be snapping up any more of the aging sentinels anytime soon — including two the Coast Guard’s trying to shed off the coast of nearby Rhode Island. “New London Maritime Society will...
Narragansett, RIMiddletown Press

Rhode Island opens 2 state beaches on Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In a sure sign that summer is almost here, Rhode Island is opening some of its state beaches this weekend. Scarborough North and Roger Wheeler state beaches — both in Narragansett — will be open weekends only, weather permitting, starting Saturday until Memorial Day, according to a statement from the state Department of Environmental Management.
Westerly, RIBlock Island Times

RIAC has Block Island in its sights, once again

The Rhode Island Airport Corporation is planning to impose a costly airport parking program at the Block Island and Westerly State Airports with no notice to the flying public as is required by RI State law. The parking program will include signage that will instruct anyone driving their vehicle onto State Airport property that they are entering a “Parking for Fee” zone and that they must download the “Passport Parking” application on their smart phone. The application will ask the new user to identify their vehicle, provide a credit card number, and to declare how long they intend to park on airport property. The web-based application will charge your credit card and then monitor your location to determine when the vehicle departs airport property. At the end of the paid period, if the car has not moved, the application will notify the user that an additional fee is required. Fees proposed are $10 a day with the first couple of hours gratis. The parking application web site describes 21st century enforcement measures that include “The Barnacle” a plastic sun-shield shaped device that the airport authority can affix to your windshield with a suction pressure that can only be released when the vehicle owner uses the parking application to pay the past due parking charges. Once these are paid, the application gives the vehicle owner a “release code,” which when entered into the embedded Barnacle keypad, releases the suction pressure so the device can be removed. The user is then requested to place the device in the “Barnacle Receptacle” box near the airport parking lot entrance.
Providence, RIPosted by
Newport Buzz

This week at the Rhode Island General Assembly

Here are the highlights from news and events that took place in the Rhode Island General Assembly this week. House and Senate pass bills changing unemployment to expand workforce. The House and the Senate each passed bills changing unemployment regulations with the intent of putting Rhode Islanders back to work...
ScienceBlock Island Times

Uncovering history

In my opinion, Block Island’s greatest all-time gifts are the 350 miles of stone walls and its gorgeous topography. Unhappily, most of the walls are totally hidden from view. In 1982 when we bought our house, the home inspector outside, with deed in hand, said: “You’re supposed to have a stone wall to the left and another further out. The nearest one was only 50 feet away but could not be seen. As former Stewardship Chairman for Block Island Conservation, my goal was clear, clear, clear. Now we have a new champion, Andy Transue with the Rhode Island Airport Corporation. He has cleared a great deal of land at Center Road across from the airport. This has uncovered walls and topography no one knew was there. It is simply beautiful. Other clearing has occurred on Lakeside Drive and Center Road across from the cemetery. Thanks Andy. You are a hero.
PoliticsBlock Island Times

Senior Advisory Committee

Block Island Residents’ Association President Joe Loya joined the Senior Advisory Committee’s meeting on April 20 to discuss ways BIRA could support them. BIRA conducted a survey of island residents recently, confirming, among other things, that the island residents are aging and shifting the demographics ever upward. As Loya explained: “We have to recognize that the older crowd are not the ‘other.’ They are us, and we’re in it together.”
New Shoreham, RIBlock Island Times

Broadband reminder

If you haven’t yet registered your property for a broadband service drop, now is the time to do it. Registering your property will ensure a free outside service drop is delivered to your home during the roll out of the Town of New Shoreham municipal broadband project happening now. Later requests for outside service drops may come with installation charges.