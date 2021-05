Funk D has some seriously impactful stories to tell. Having been an active DJ under this alias for roughly a decade, he has earned his keep full-on and has worked tirelessly to attain the level of status he is at today. “A Night In Tulum,” essentially pulls together some musical highlights we’ve heard dabbles of from past releases, a fitting track that falls properly into the world of Funk D. Tapping Waldo to be an enricher to the creative aura, “A Night In Tulum,” the two have outdone themselves on this one. The single generates some mesmerizing feelings within, all through the means of a instrumental pallet. The percussion and synth feels as if they are one complete unit. The production work stirs up feelings deep in the soul and brings them out to play. Grabbing all your attention bandwidth as the mood moves forth, the ending makes you miss what you just heard and gives the track that much more significance.