The Awesome Blossoms emerged victories in a back-and-forth contest Monday afternoon in Blooming Prairie. After Blooming Prairie snagged a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, Bethlehem Academy tied the game with three runs in the top of the second. Both teams scored a run apiece in the fourth, with the Awesome Blossoms tallying three runs in the bottom of the fifth to outpace the Cardinals, who produced one more run in the top of the seventh.