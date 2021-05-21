newsbreak-logo
Remembering That Time J.J. Abrams Was an Actor

TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen watching this clip it’s kind of amusing to wonder if J.J. Abrams has ever gone off on his crew like this while directing, but the hope is that he hasn’t. Looking back at his time as an actor though, Abrams wasn’t too bad, though for Six Degrees of Separation it does feel that he might have gone over the top just a bit. But really, that kind of makes the role and despite the fact that it’s not a major one it’s likely that it’s why he was kept around. Abrams does have about 15 acting credits to his name but it’s fair to say that a lot of them are moments when he was simply playing himself, which might not count. But he does have other small roles in a few movies from back in the day when his directing talent might not have taken off yet and he still had to make his way into the business much like anyone else. As of now, he’s been an established director for some time and he’s been praised quite often as one of the best around. It sounds fair to say that he’s never been the greatest actor in the world, especially since his skills as a director have far outstripped his talents on screen. But in all fairness, the part he played in this particular movie wasn’t that bad since it was an emotional and kind of out there role that had him playing the son of a guy that had been conned just like so many others by a single individual who was very intelligent and knew how to play a con better than many.

