Vicksburg, MS

Strand Theatre signs new lease, books new programs

By Anna Guizerix
Vicksburg Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than a year since the last curtain call at the Strand Theatre on Clay Street in downtown Vicksburg, but the silver screen will soon be shining once again. After the sale of the Adolph Rose building was finalized, operator Daniel Boone said the fate of the Strand was unknown for a while. Since then, the Strand and the Westside Theatre Foundation have reached a lease agreement with the building’s new owners and are prepared for a fresh run of shows. However, the decision to reopen was not without much thought and hesitation.

