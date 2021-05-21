newsbreak-logo
Buffalo, NY

Former doctor gets 5 five years in prison for stealing, writing fake prescriptions

2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former doctor who worked at Erie County Medical Center and South Buffalo Mercy Hospital is going to spend five years in prison for stealing painkillers and giving fraudulent prescriptions to friends, co-workers and drug dealers. The U.S. Attorney's Office of Western New York says 40-year-old James...

www.wgrz.com
