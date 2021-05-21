Former doctor gets 5 five years in prison for stealing, writing fake prescriptions

A Buffalo man pleaded guilty on Friday to federal charges for his role in armed robberies at three credit unions in Erie County, including one in the Town of Evans. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Buffalo says 33-year-old Adrian Applewhite entered his plea on three counts of aggravated bank robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. One of the armed robberies occurred in October 2017 at the Lakeshore Federal Credit Union on Erie Road in the Town of Evans, where Applewhite planned the robbery and provided instructions and a firearm to Khalil Holland to assist the robbery. Holland entered the credit union wearing a mask and brandishing a semi-automatic pistol while Applewhite waited in a car nearby. Holland approached the teller and demanded money, but the alarm was activated, and he left without taking any money. Holland was arrested shortly thereafter and subsequently convicted by the Erie County District Attorney's Office, while Applewhite also fled the scene but was not apprehended. Prosecutors say Applewhite was also the getaway driver in armed robberies of credit unions in Lackawanna and Clarence that occurred in July and November 2019, respectively. Sentencing for Applewhite is scheduled for a later date.